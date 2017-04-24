The Latest: Trump jokes about replacing Haley, takes it back - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Trump jokes about replacing Haley, takes it back

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Hometown Election Headquarters

    Hometown Election Headquarters

    Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

    The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
    
1:07 p.m.
    
There was a bit of awkwardness at President Donald Trump's lunch with U.N. diplomats when he made an undiplomatic comment about Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the U.N.
    
Trump was kicking off Monday's lunch with ambassadors of countries on the U.N. Security Council when he asked the room if they liked Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
    
Trump said that if they didn't, "she could easily be replaced."
    
The comment sparked some awkwardness, but seemed to be taken in jest. Haley and others gathered around the lengthy table laughed.
    
Trump quickly assured Haley her job was safe. "I promise, we don't do that," Trump said, and praised Haley for doing a "fantastic job."
    
Haley has been one of the Trump administration's most vocal members, taking a tough line on Russia and Syria and telling North Korea not to give the U.S. "a reason" to fight.
    
__
    
12:40 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is calling for "big reforms" to the United Nations and criticizing its handling of recent events in Syria and North Korea.
    
Trump is meeting with ambassadors of countries on the U.N. Security Council at the White House.
    
He says he's long considered the organization an "underperformer." But he says he also thinks it has "tremendous potential."
    
He says, "You just don't see the United Nations, like, solving conflicts. I think that's going to start happening now."
    
Trump is calling the organization's response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria a "great disappointment." And he says the council should be prepared to impose additional sanctions on North Korea.
    
He adds that the country is "a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not."
    
__
    
10:25 a.m.
    
Congress' two top Democrats say negotiators could finish a budget bill by Friday averting a government shutdown if President Donald Trump stepped back from his demands for money to build a border wall with Mexico.
    
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a Monday conference call with reporters that Trump is risking a federal shutdown "by shoving this wall down Congress' and the American people's throats."
    
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Trump's campaign promise to build the wall didn't include paying for it by taking "food out of the mouths of babies" and cutting other programs.
    
The two leaders' call came during the week leading up to next weekend's 100th day of Trump's presidency. They say the period has been marked by Trump's broken promises to help working-class Americans.
    
__
    
9 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump says that a border wall with Mexico would be an "important tool" for stopping the flow of drugs into the United States.
    
Trump tweeted Monday that, "the Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)!"
    
Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this week, renewing his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.
    
In a tweet Sunday, Trump jabbed at Democrats, who vigorously oppose wall funding.
    
He said, "the Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members."
    
___
    
7:45 a.m.
    
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump has thrown "a monkey wrench" into congressional talks on a catch-all spending bill with his insistence that the measure includes start-up money for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
    
Schumer tells MSNBC "this wall is un-thought-out and doesn't work." He says Trump's attitude toward bargaining over a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown later this week "can't be my way or the highway."
    
The New York Democrat says he speaks with Trump occasionally and said that "my advice to the president is to start keeping some of your promises."
    
Schumer asserted that Trump "seems to be in a little bubble with some very, very rich people."
    
Speaking of the president's promise of a major tax overhaul effort, Schumer says, "If the vast majority of his tax cuts are going to go to the wealthy, he won't be able to work with us."
    
___
    
3:15 a.m.
    
With a budget deadline looming, President Donald Trump plans a whirlwind of activities seeking to highlight accomplishments while putting fresh pressure on congressional Democrats to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, even if that pressure risks a possible government shutdown.
    
Trump approaches the symbolic 100-day mark for his administration this coming week juggling a renewed health care push and his demands that a must-pass government funding bill should include money for the wall.
    
In a tweet Sunday, Trump jabbed at Democrats, who vigorously oppose wall funding. "The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members."
    
He added: "Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall."
    
The 100-day mark falls on Saturday, the same day government could shut down without a budget deal. Trump has announced a rally in Pennsylvania that day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

    Two-time Grizzly attack survivor "nervous" after another recent run-in with a bear

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:46:29 GMT

    It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

    It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.

  • Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

    Budget cuts will be affecting Montana's special education programs

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-07-26 05:32:29 GMT

    Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

    Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

  • Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:12:52 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

  • Car chase ends with vehicle and suspect in the Clark Fork

    Car chase ends with vehicle and suspect in the Clark Fork

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:27:26 GMT

    A car chase ended with a vehicle in the Clark Fork River after police attempted to stop a suspect Wednesday morning. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said that an officer spotted a car that was reportedly stolen, but lost sight of it. 

    A car chase ended with a vehicle in the Clark Fork River after police attempted to stop a suspect Wednesday morning. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said that an officer spotted a car that was reportedly stolen, but lost sight of it. 

  • Jailed UM Student Gives First TV Interview to ABC FOX Montana

    Jailed UM Student Gives First TV Interview to ABC FOX Montana

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-07-26 04:47:33 GMT

    In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat. 

    In an exclusive interview, the UM student jailed in China speaks to us in his first television interview-- just days after his release. Guthrie McLean was told he would spend three years behind bars. Luckily the Chinese authorities released him over the weekend. Still in China, he told me tonight, about his terrifying ordeal via video chat. 

  • Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:52:14 GMT

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

  • Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:21:49 GMT

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.