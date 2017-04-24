MSU to host free STEM camp to introduce middle schoolers to college life

Montana State University will host a free, five-day summer camp for middle school students who are interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and who haven’t had the opportunity to attend a university program or STEM camp before. Through classes and evening activities, the camp introduces students to STEM careers and role models as well as college life.

MSU Explore: Earth and Space Science Camp will be held on the MSU campus in Bozeman June 25-30. All camp expenses are covered, including room and board, activities and student materials.

Camp organizers said during the camp, students live in the MSU residence halls and choose three classes to attend all week, covering topics such as making a nature survival kit, building and launching rockets, engineering a Mars base, protecting Montana’s rivers and forests and exploring black holes. Evening activities will include sports, movies, scavenger hunts and social events.

Applications are due Friday, April 28. Two adult recommendations are required.

The camp is hosted by MSU Extended University in collaboration with NASA Science Mission Directorate Education and the Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pipeline (NESSP) program.

For more on the camp here is the link.