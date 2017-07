Looks like rain most of the week across Montana. Some of us will see some snow mixed in with the rain. Most of us won't see any accumulating snow, except up in the higher mountains and over a few western and central passes. Even the weekend looks a bit soggy. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 49°/35° Butte: 48°/31° Kalispell: 52°/36° Missoula: 54°/37°