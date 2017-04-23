Government shutdown would close Glacier, Yellowstone to tourism

With a potential government shutdown looming this week, how would a federal shutdown affect Montanans?

It could start with some of the state’s most beautiful features: national parks.

Whether it’s Yellowstone, Glacier, or any of Montana’s other highly regarded parks, a partial shutdown could clamp down on tourist visitation immediately.

Access to national parks relies on congressional funding, meaning anyone looking to visit some of Montana’s national historic sites would be locked out.

Other federally funded museums or monuments throughout the state would be closed as well, but a number of federal employees would have their own funding disrupted.

While the United States Postal Service would not close down, since it’s funding is not generated by congressional allocation, other federal employees could be furloughed, meaning they would be asked to take a temporary leave of absence without pay.

Thousands of employees of the USDA Farm Service, for example, might even be asked to keep working, with pay for their work being delayed until any shutdown is resolved.

However, with all of the threats looming, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said he believes Congress will avoid a shutdown by passing a short term spending bill to keep federal departments and agencies open.

Mulvaney also said working with Congress has been very difficult in recent months, saying “We're going to learn a lot about the next four years, over the next four days.”