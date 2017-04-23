Gold mine seeks expansion after dozens of layoffs in '15

A gold mine near Butte is looking for help from state and federal governments to expand, less than 2 years after massive layoffs.

According to the Associated Press, the Golden Sunlight Mine in Jefferson County is looking to expand beyond its current 3.4 mile tunnel, north of Whitehall.

The mine was originally formed underground to reduce any surface disturbance, by Canadian-based Barrick Gold Corporation in 2015, and while the expansion would not reportedly lead to many new jobs, General Manager Dan Banghart said it will improve the county's economy and tax revenue.

In 2015, 140 employees were fired from the mine, due mostly to the declining price of gold.

The requested expansion would require approval from the Department of Environmental Equality, along with the Bureau of Land Management, who are taking public comment through May 15th.