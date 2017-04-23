2nd Annual Earth Day Expo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

2nd Annual Earth Day Expo

HELENA -

Carroll College, Alternative Energy Resources Organization, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are hosting their second annual Earth Day Expo.

Even though earth day was yesterday, still over 50 people attended this year's Earth Day Expo at Carroll's College.

Event-goers able to learn about recycling, water health, growing plants and protecting wild life.

Event Coordinator & Out Reach Director of AERO Corrie Williamson said the main goal of this expo is to bring awareness about mother nature's current condition and the non-profits who help mother nature. 

"In terms of the work the work that people are doing to protect environment resources, and to teach people about them, and to make people aware and appreciative of what's here in the state. So the goal is to highlight all of that and bring some attention to it,” said Williamson.

Williamson said as, for the feedback they got last year, she said people really enjoyed learning, eating from food trucks and listening to live.

There will be another Earth Day Expo next year. 

