Montana Children's Trust Fund is bringing awareness about strengthening families during child abuse prevention month by planting blue and silver pinwheels around the capital building.

Director of Montana Children's Trust Fund, Jamey Petersee said planting pinwheels every year helps bring awareness and let parents know what their organization has to offer.

Petersee added their organization is about teaching parents how to nurture their children and how to strengthen their families.

The organization provides support groups to families and helpful parenting tips.

She also said as a first-time mom, this organization helped her a lot because she was able to talk to other parents.

"I think to be able to share those joys and challenges with others really is empowering for parents...then to know it's not uncommon to question yourself as a parent,” said Petersee.

For more information about Montana Children’s Trust Fund and Pin Wheels for Prevention go to http://dphhs.mt.gov/childrenstrustfund