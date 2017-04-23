Team White wins Montana Spring Game 34-7 behind five interceptio - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Team White wins Montana Spring Game 34-7 behind five interceptions

Posted: Updated:

From the very first possession of the Montana Grizzly Spring game in Butte on Saturday, it was clear that the defense would be the dominant force of the day. Josh Sandry made a leaping interception in traffic, and took the interception back to the house for the game's first touchdown,

After that, the White Team picked off the Maroon team four more times, including two more by Sandry, the sophomore from Big Fork. Maroon Team quarterback Reese Phillips, who many thought had the starting edge coming out of spring camp, did not have his best day. The senior from Chattanooga, Tennessee was 15-27 for only 140 yards and no touchdowns. He was also sacked in the pocket three times. His backup, and fellow Maroon team quarterback, freshman Gresch Jensen, did not fair much better. Jensen finished his day 8-14 for 108 yards and no touchdowns. 

But it was the presumtive third string quarterback, Caleb Hill, who had himself a ball game. The transfer from Blinn, Texas completed 15-27 for 188 yards and three important touchdowns throughout the game as he was the only quarterback for the White team. He did get sacked seven times, which was something that Head Coach Bob Stitt wanted to see him get the ball out faster.

With a beautiful day in Butte, and a packed crowd on hand, the Griz considered this a great scrimmage for the entire team. Now, the spring camp is over for Montana, and the team won't officially meet again until August, when fall camp starts. 

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Cats, Griz Prepare for Upcoming Football Season

    Cats, Griz Prepare for Upcoming Football Season

    Sunday, July 23 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-24 03:38:30 GMT

    We are now only weeks away from the beginning of the college football season here in the state of Montana. 

    We are now only weeks away from the beginning of the college football season here in the state of Montana. 

  • Caleb Stetzner Wins Montana State Men's Amateur Championship

    Caleb Stetzner Wins Montana State Men's Amateur Championship

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-23 03:48:24 GMT
    It wasn't a pretty back nine, but Anaconda's Caleb Stetzner will take his trophy anyways. The MSU-Billings college golfer wins the 100th edition of the Montana State Men's Amateur Championship in Missoula with a -6 score. Coming into the final day with a one stroke lead, Stetzner was being chased by two Billings high school golfers, Joey Moore and Sean Benson, only one and two shots back respectively.  The back nine started brilliantly for Benson, who holed out a 110 yard s...
    It wasn't a pretty back nine, but Anaconda's Caleb Stetzner will take his trophy anyways. The MSU-Billings college golfer wins the 100th edition of the Montana State Men's Amateur Championship in Missoula with a -6 score. Coming into the final day with a one stroke lead, Stetzner was being chased by two Billings high school golfers, Joey Moore and Sean Benson, only one and two shots back respectively.  The back nine started brilliantly for Benson, who holed out a 110 yard s...

  • University of Providence & MSU-Northern Men's Wrestling Join Cascade Collegiate Conference

    University of Providence & MSU-Northern Men's Wrestling Join Cascade Collegiate Conference

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:04:55 GMT

    For the first time since in program history, Argo wrestling will have a conference affiliation. After competing as an independent since the program began in 2004, the University of Providence men’s wrestling team will join the Cascade College Conference, which recently announced that it would add men’s wrestling to its list of recognized sports for the 2017-18 season.

    For the first time since in program history, Argo wrestling will have a conference affiliation. After competing as an independent since the program began in 2004, the University of Providence men’s wrestling team will join the Cascade College Conference, which recently announced that it would add men’s wrestling to its list of recognized sports for the 2017-18 season.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.