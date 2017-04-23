Team White wins Montana Spring Game 34-7 behind five interceptions

From the very first possession of the Montana Grizzly Spring game in Butte on Saturday, it was clear that the defense would be the dominant force of the day. Josh Sandry made a leaping interception in traffic, and took the interception back to the house for the game's first touchdown,

After that, the White Team picked off the Maroon team four more times, including two more by Sandry, the sophomore from Big Fork. Maroon Team quarterback Reese Phillips, who many thought had the starting edge coming out of spring camp, did not have his best day. The senior from Chattanooga, Tennessee was 15-27 for only 140 yards and no touchdowns. He was also sacked in the pocket three times. His backup, and fellow Maroon team quarterback, freshman Gresch Jensen, did not fair much better. Jensen finished his day 8-14 for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

But it was the presumtive third string quarterback, Caleb Hill, who had himself a ball game. The transfer from Blinn, Texas completed 15-27 for 188 yards and three important touchdowns throughout the game as he was the only quarterback for the White team. He did get sacked seven times, which was something that Head Coach Bob Stitt wanted to see him get the ball out faster.

With a beautiful day in Butte, and a packed crowd on hand, the Griz considered this a great scrimmage for the entire team. Now, the spring camp is over for Montana, and the team won't officially meet again until August, when fall camp starts.