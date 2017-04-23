Trump Jr. and Gianforte close out Montana tour in Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump Jr. and Gianforte close out Montana tour in Bozeman

More than 750 people turned out for Donald Trump Junior’s final stop in Montana.  The event is the end of a four city tour that included Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings and Bozeman.

The rally started about 45 minutes late but the crowd was geared up and ready to go. Senator Steve Daines kicked off the event telling the people that he’s a little sun burnt due to the fact of being out on the river fly fishing with Gianforte and Trump Jr.

He then introduced Greg Gianforte who received a loud applause. Gianforte stated that he is humbled by the amount of people who turned out to support, He then jumped into the heart of his campaign.

He addressed many issues and said that this election is about having Montanans voice heard in Washington D.C. He says that there is a lack of understanding between the East Coast and Montana and he is going to fix that.

The star of the evening Donald Trump Jr. took the stage last. He too received a loud applause as the crowd chanted “Trump.” He began to talk about how he loves Montana and is a huge outdoorsman who loves to fish and hunt. He says that Gianforte would be a perfect fit in D.C. as he is a man that will follow his father’s agenda. Trump Jr. also stated that Gianforte is a man who has created jobs and businesses that’s something the House needs.

