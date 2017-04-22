One year later, still no trial after 1-year old allegedly beaten to death

The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.
It's a story ABC FOX Montana has been bringing you since Day One: a Bozeman man attacked by a sow grizzly bear and his tale of survival posted on Facebook Live. New, another grizzly bear encounter for Todd Orr.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Important to have a "go kit" and to sign up for Smart911 to get instant updates and evacuation orders.
The man killed in a one vehicle motor cycle crash on July 20 has been identified as Gibson Donald Brooks, 19, of Ronan.
Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME. As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack.
An attorney for a man who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge says his client tested positive for morphine because he ate an 'everything' bagel with poppy seeds.
