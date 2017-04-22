One year later, still no trial after 1-year old allegedly beaten to death

One year later, the people of Montana’s Fort Peck Reservation community are still without justice in the beating death of an infant girl.

On this date, April 22nd, 2016, Janelle Red Dog appeared in court for the first time, after allegedly punching 1-year-old Kenzley Olson to death, stashing her body in a duffel bag, and leaving the bag in a dumpster.

But on that same date in 2017, there is still no conviction, or even a jury trial.

Red Dog originally alerted tribal police on April 19th, reporting 13-month-old Olson was missing, which led to a multi-state Amber Alert.

On the 20th, however, Olson’s body was found, and Red Dog’s alleged role in her killing became more clear.

The following week, tribal leaders with the Sioux and Assiniboine tribes called for a state of emergency in response to the reportedly growing methamphetamine crisis.

No official word has been released on whether methamphetamine was involved in Olson's death, but Red Dog was charged with tribal and federal charges of both first- and second-degree murder.

Red Dog's jury trials have since been pushed back, starting with her November trial date pushed back to February 27th.

Most recently, that February date was pushed back once again to allow her public defender more time to review the cast, and is now set for May 22nd.

Should she be found guilty, Red Dog faces a life sentence for the crimes she’s charged.