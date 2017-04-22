Earth Day event brings awareness to keep the Flathead Valley pri - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Earth Day event brings awareness to keep the Flathead Valley pristine

Posted: Updated:
WHITEFISH -

With the rapid growth in the Flathead Valley an event in downtown Whitefish aims to bring awareness to the importance of keeping the valley and Glacier National Park clean and pristine.

Allison Batch with Citizens for a Better Flathead tells us, “This is our third year doing Earth Day in Whitefish, and it’s a community wide Earth Day celebration.”

Families who attend the event can have hands on learning experiences on how to preserve nature in the community despite all the rapid growth in the Flathead valley.  Batch tells us, “It’s a challenge that our county is facing definitely people want to live here because it’s a beautiful place.  We think it’s really important to preserve the whole reason why people move here in the first place.”

Eric Smith Deputy Superintendent with Glacier National Park, who says while the park was thrilled at the record breaking 2.9 million visitors last year Earth Day is a great way to remind locals to keep their community and the park clean.

And he makes a plea to the community and asks them for help for better recycling options, “The biggest things at the park and here in the Flathead Valley that we see as a challenge is the availability of recycling.”

Limited options for transporting recycled items makes recycling for the valley very expensive and raising awareness brings more attention to the recycling industry.  Showing the Flathead has a high demand for better recycling options.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Monday morning standoff at Missoula bowling alley

    Monday morning standoff at Missoula bowling alley

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:28:57 GMT

    Staff at Westside lanes tell ABC FOX Montana the man never entered the building. 

    Missoula, MT.- Missoula Police responded to a standoff in the Westside Lanes parking lot on Monday.

  • Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:12:52 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Corvallis man dies in Glacier National Park

    Corvallis man dies in Glacier National Park

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-07-24 16:44:55 GMT

    WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana. 

    WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana. 

  • Zuckerberg at center of Glacier National Park controversy

    Zuckerberg at center of Glacier National Park controversy

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:13:30 GMT

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

  • Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:52:14 GMT

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

  • Daines said it was a team effort to get Guthrie released

    Daines said it was a team effort to get Guthrie released

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-07-24 00:51:33 GMT

    Senator Daines is pleased with the outcome and said it was the best news he could have heard today. 

    Senator Daines is pleased with the outcome and said it was the best news he could have heard today. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.