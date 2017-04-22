Earth Day event brings awareness to keep the Flathead Valley pristine

With the rapid growth in the Flathead Valley an event in downtown Whitefish aims to bring awareness to the importance of keeping the valley and Glacier National Park clean and pristine.

Allison Batch with Citizens for a Better Flathead tells us, “This is our third year doing Earth Day in Whitefish, and it’s a community wide Earth Day celebration.”

Families who attend the event can have hands on learning experiences on how to preserve nature in the community despite all the rapid growth in the Flathead valley. Batch tells us, “It’s a challenge that our county is facing definitely people want to live here because it’s a beautiful place. We think it’s really important to preserve the whole reason why people move here in the first place.”

Eric Smith Deputy Superintendent with Glacier National Park, who says while the park was thrilled at the record breaking 2.9 million visitors last year Earth Day is a great way to remind locals to keep their community and the park clean.

And he makes a plea to the community and asks them for help for better recycling options, “The biggest things at the park and here in the Flathead Valley that we see as a challenge is the availability of recycling.”

Limited options for transporting recycled items makes recycling for the valley very expensive and raising awareness brings more attention to the recycling industry. Showing the Flathead has a high demand for better recycling options.