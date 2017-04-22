Next stop for Trump Jr. and Gianforte, Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Next stop for Trump Jr. and Gianforte, Bozeman

Posted: Updated:

Greg Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr. will be making their final rally stop on Saturday evening. The events started Friday when Gianforte and Trump Jr. hit three different corners of Montana in a day.

The first stop was in Kalispell, followed by Hamilton, then Billings and the last stop will be in Bozeman. In this string of events Donald Trump Jr. has addressed many issues with the most important being keep the congressional seat in conservative hands.

Trump Jr. has brought a long a bit of controversy with his Montana visit. Earlier in the week Gianforte stated that they had plans to go prairie dog hunting while in Bozeman. Wildlife activists were up in arms over this statement saying it isn’t ethical.

Gianforte’s opponent, Democratic candidate Rob Quist, released a statement to us about the arrival of Trump Jr. explaining that his focus is on the race.

Quist states, "My focus has and always will be the people of Montana. I have visited over 45 counties talking to all Montanans---Independents, Republicans, and Democrats. And my message to voters crosses party lines. I will work with President Trump when it serves the interests of Montana and hold him accountable when he doesn't. “

Trump Jr. and Gianforte will be rallying at the Copper Spring Ranch Arena in Bozeman at 7:45pm. Doors will open at 7:15pm.

ABC Fox Montana will be there bringing you full coverage of the event. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Monday morning standoff at Missoula bowling alley

    Monday morning standoff at Missoula bowling alley

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:28:57 GMT

    Staff at Westside lanes tell ABC FOX Montana the man never entered the building. 

    Missoula, MT.- Missoula Police responded to a standoff in the Westside Lanes parking lot on Monday.

  • Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:12:52 GMT

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

    The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior. The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Corvallis man dies in Glacier National Park

    Corvallis man dies in Glacier National Park

    Monday, July 24 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-07-24 16:44:55 GMT

    WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana. 

    WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana. 

  • Zuckerberg at center of Glacier National Park controversy

    Zuckerberg at center of Glacier National Park controversy

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:13:30 GMT

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

  • Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Extreme fire danger in Missoula

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:52:14 GMT

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

    Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.  As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. 

  • Daines said it was a team effort to get Guthrie released

    Daines said it was a team effort to get Guthrie released

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-07-24 00:51:33 GMT

    Senator Daines is pleased with the outcome and said it was the best news he could have heard today. 

    Senator Daines is pleased with the outcome and said it was the best news he could have heard today. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.