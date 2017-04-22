Next stop for Trump Jr. and Gianforte, Bozeman

Greg Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr. will be making their final rally stop on Saturday evening. The events started Friday when Gianforte and Trump Jr. hit three different corners of Montana in a day.

The first stop was in Kalispell, followed by Hamilton, then Billings and the last stop will be in Bozeman. In this string of events Donald Trump Jr. has addressed many issues with the most important being keep the congressional seat in conservative hands.

Trump Jr. has brought a long a bit of controversy with his Montana visit. Earlier in the week Gianforte stated that they had plans to go prairie dog hunting while in Bozeman. Wildlife activists were up in arms over this statement saying it isn’t ethical.

Gianforte’s opponent, Democratic candidate Rob Quist, released a statement to us about the arrival of Trump Jr. explaining that his focus is on the race.

Quist states, "My focus has and always will be the people of Montana. I have visited over 45 counties talking to all Montanans---Independents, Republicans, and Democrats. And my message to voters crosses party lines. I will work with President Trump when it serves the interests of Montana and hold him accountable when he doesn't. “

Trump Jr. and Gianforte will be rallying at the Copper Spring Ranch Arena in Bozeman at 7:45pm. Doors will open at 7:15pm.

ABC Fox Montana will be there bringing you full coverage of the event.