Quist reacts to Donald Trump Junior's Montana visit

We did reach out today to Gianforte's opponent in this Special Election, Democrat Rob Quist.

He released a statement to us saying his focus is on the race and not Donald Trump Jr.

Quist states, "My focus has and always will be the people of Montana. I have visited over 45 counties talking to all Montanans---Independents, Republicans, and Democrats. And my message to voters crosses party lines. I will work with President Trump when it serves the interests of Montana and hold him accountable when he doesn't. “

Quist will bring out his own political heavy weight to Montana to give support. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders says he will be rallying for Quist sometime in May.

Locations and times have yet to be determined.

However, when Sanders does come ABC Fox Montana will bring you live coverage of the events.