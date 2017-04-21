The legendary Harlem Globetrotters is bringing their unique brand of basketball to Montana.

One Globetrotter, Buckets Blakes made an early trip to hang out with kids at Mount Ellis Elementary School.

He spoke with the kids about dealing with bullying and how they can prevent it while showing off his skills.

From the easily recognizable uniform to the red white and blue basketball, when you see the globetrotter you know you're in for a good time.

Buckets Blakes has been with the team for 15 seasons, but he's loved basketball since he was 5 years old.

"I told myself when I was five years old that I was going to be a professional athlete," said Blakes.

"I took one of my dad's hat got my grandmother scissors and cut a hole in the top of his hot the hot over the door in the door frame that was my first."

His path lead him straight to being a Globetrotter and his baskets keep getting bigger and better. Like his record breaking basket from the top of a mountain.

"The highest ever made in North America was 583 feet and 8 inches,” said Blakes. “It was pretty epic and it was on my birthday."

As a Globetrotter, Blakes get to meet many people and do outreach programs in the community.

"You know when you sign up to be a Harlem Globetrotter team it's not just about the game of basketball it’s also about the game of life,” said Blakes. “It's a great feeling knowing that you have a positive impact on kids.”

Today the kids at Mount Ellis Elementary enjoyed meeting the pro while talking about bulling prevention.

"It was really cool I've never met a professional but I've seen professional but it was really cool," said Meghan Rasmessun.

Blakes’ favorite part is mentoring. He said he give this advice for all kids.

"Be the best you, that you can possibly be, it's tough to try and be someone else, said Blakes. “You are unique, you are cool, and once you figure out what's unique and cool about you, you'll reach your goals a lot faster."

The schedule for the Globetrotters tour:

Butte, MT at the Butte Civic Center on April 27th 7:00 PM.

Bozeman,MT at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on April 28th 7:00PM.

Billings, Mt at the Metrapark on April 29th 2:00PM and 7:00PM.

The Link for the contest is here.