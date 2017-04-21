In Hamilton, Trump Jr said Gianforte will support presidential agenda

The 2016 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters

Donald Trump Jr. and Greg Gianforte landed in Hamilton to address their second crowd of the day.

The 500 supporters there to greet Gianforte and Trump Jr. were met with about 200 protesters outside. Signs included "war is not an investment" and "don't sell out our generation."

An argument often used against Gianforte his is millionaire status and that he isn't from Montana.

Those inside the fairgrounds offered statements of support saying that they feel that Gianforte and Trump Jr. share their conservative values. Some supporters said that Trump Jr.'s appearance pushed them to show up while others were adamant that they'd be at the rally regardless.

A well-known name joined in on the support: Senator Steve Daines.

Daines praised Gianforte for his values and work ethic, adding "all eyes are focusing on the state of Montana."

As for Gianforte, after thanking Daines, he went into an anecdote about gun ownership while talking to a New York reporter. After a few chuckles from the crowd, Gianforte said that this shows why Washington needs someone like him: DC doesn't understand Montana life he claimed.

While earlier today he focused mostly on second amendment rights and public lands, tonight in Hamilton the republican transitioned addressed immigration as well.

Gianforte said one of his top priorities is national defense.

"I think one of the most important things the federal government needs to do is have a strong national defense and we need strong boarders. We'll be a country of immigration, but it needs to be legal immigration."

After addressing the need to protect public lands, Gianforte introduced Trump Jr.

Explaining why he's here, Trump Jr. said that Gianforte will support his father's agenda if elected.

He echoed a common theme among republicans including his father: take care of America first. While doing this, Trump Jr. called out those who have said his father's policy is racist.

Americans should use their money for themselves, Trump Jr. said, adding, "once we get our own house in order, I'm all for [helping the rest of the world], but let's do what's right by our people first."

According to a January poll, many people across the isle might actually agree with this notion.

The Politico poll that followed Trump's first address, reported that 65-percent of the 1,762 people polled responded favorably to "America First." Politico said the poll skewed slightly democrat, meaning many democrats agreed with their republican counter parts on this issue.

Those at the rally definitely supported the idea.

In the coming weeks ABC FOX Montana will look to see how Bernie Sanders and Rob Quist address these issues. Quist recently released a campaign video promising to protect second amendment rights, countering republican's claims that he will not do so.