Kalispell cracks down on trafficking and prostitution

Seven individuals have been charged for solicitation of prostitution after an operation was conducted in the Kalispell area early this week.

The task was to deter persons from engaging in the solicitation of prostitution and reduce the potential for sexual trafficking of adults and minors in Flathead County.

This was a joint operation of the Kalispell Police Department, Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Flathead County Sheriff's Office, HSI and Northwest Drug Task Force.

This operation was the result of all the involved agencies recognizing the increase in sex trafficking in our area, and taking a proactive approach in reducing this growing problem.