NorthWestern Energy reminds customers of approaching energy assistance deadline

NorthWestern Energy is reminding its customers that the deadline to apply for financial help with energy bills through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is Thursday, April 30, 2017.

The federally funded assistance from LIEAP is available to utility customers who may not be able to heat their homes in the winter months. LIEAP payments to qualifying customers reduce the amount those customers pay in utility bills during the winter heating season.

Eligibility for LIEAP is based on household size and household gross income. For 2017, income limits range from $23,760 for a one-person household to $81,780 for a household of eight people.

Montana utility customers interested in LIEAP can contact the Human Resource Development Council or affiliated offices in their area: Billings, (406) 247-4732; Bozeman, (406) 587-4486; Butte, (406) 533-6855; Great Falls, (406) 761-0310; Havre, (406) 265-6743; Helena, (406) 447-1625; Kalispell, (406) 752-6565; Lewistown, (406) 535-7488; Malta/Glasgow, (406) 377-3564; Missoula, (406) 728-3710.

According to the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition, more than 122,750 Montana households were eligible for LIEAP assistance. In 2016, about 17,775 Montana households took part in the program.

For more information about LIEAP, other energy assistance programs and information about improving the energy efficiency of your home or business, visit us at http://www.northwesternenergy.com/save-energy-money/save-energy-and-money.

More information about energy assistance programs and energy efficiency is also available in our walk-in customer offices in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.