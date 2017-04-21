Sinclair Broadcast Group buys KECI in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sinclair Broadcast Group buys KECI in Missoula

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Sinclair Broadcast Group has bought KECI in Missoula according to TVNEWSCHECK. Bonten Media Group's $240 million acquisition includes 13 other stations. 

The deal follows an FCC decision in calculating station group coverage. Restoring the UHF discount, TVNEWSCHECK says, means that the new acquisitions no longer put the company above the percentage cap.

