At Kalispell appearance, Trump Jr says keep congressional seat in conservative hands

Trump Jr. arrived to applause from roughly 500 people who waited in the airplane hanger at the Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.

He echoed many of Gianforte's previous statements about protecting public lands and keeping the congressional seat in conservative hands.

The importance of this is for the future, "for our kids more importantly because that's what it's about for me," He said, "I'm only 39, but I have 5 kids and I want to make sure I'm leaving them a country that's similar to the country I got when I was born."

Gianforte added that bringing out the president's son has boosted energy and cash flow for his campaign.

Steven Daines and Ryan Zinke made an appearance in the hanger with Gianforte and Trump Jr.

No everyone was in support of the two though. On the other side of the highway, protesters held signs supporting Democrat Rob Quist.

Leading up to Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to Montana, ABC FOX Montana's Maren Siu spoke with Greg Gianforte about predictions for the event in Kalispell and the issues Trump Jr. is expected to address.

Today, Gianforte and Trump Jr. will address the importance of public lands and keeping them in Montanan's hands, as well as the importance of the NRA and second amendment rights.

"As recently as January, Rob Quist said we should take our guns and our cars down to the DMV, register them and register our guns as well. we all know as gun owners that registration is the first step towards confiscation and that's not what we need here in Montana."

In Quist's newest campaign video he says, “In Congress, I’ll protect your right to bear arms, because it’s my right too. I won’t stand by while a millionaire from New Jersey tries to attack my Montana values."

Albeit for different reasons, each candidates have attempted to label the other as "out-of-touch with Montana" in their campaign videos.

Of his donations, Gianforte says he's received money from almost 4,000 contributions and they're mostly Montanans. (We are unable to check this in the report.)

While Gianforte has raised more than Quist, it's not clear if he's reached his campaign goal though. When asked Gianforte said, "well unfortunately there's way too much money in politics..."

The April Quarterly filings report that Gianforte's raised $1.6 million and has spent $1.1 million, while Quist's has raised $903,976 so far and has spent $211,558.

After today's event, Trump Jr. will go fishing in Bozeman with Gianforte before their next rallies.

"This is what Montanans do," the candidate said, "especially with our beautiful outdoors that we always have to keep in Montanan's hands..."

Trump Jr.'s backing of Gianforte and arrival in Montana can be partially attributed to the candidate's connections. Having Ryan Zinke in the cabinet gave them contact with the administration according to Gianforte.

"We made requests to the administration," he said, "and Donald Trump Jr. has been in Montana before, he’s hunted out here, he’s an avid sportsman and I’m proud to welcome him to Montana.”

The congressional candidate said they're expecting over 500 people to attend the rally, which will be held in a hanger near the airport.

Today's rally will be held in Kalispell at 4426 Hwy 2 East Kalispell, Montana. Doors open at 1:30.