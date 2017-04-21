Trump eyes changes to Obama's tax and Wall Street rules

By JOSH BOAK and JILL COLVIN

The Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is targeting some of the tax and financial regulations established by President Barack Obama.



President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday to review tax regulations set last year by his predecessor.



He'll also sign a pair of memoranda to potentially reconsider two major elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms created after the Great Recession.



The review regulations could give greater leeway to companies looking to shelter income overseas, or simply seek to reduce paperwork in enforcing these regulations.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) says Trump is "absolutely committed to make sure that taxpayers are not at risk for government bailouts of entities that are too big to fail."

