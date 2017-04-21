Blackfeet Nation votes to approve water agreement with Montana and United States

A majority of Blackfeet Nation voters Thursday approved a water rights agreement with Montana and the United States.



An unofficial count had 75 percent of the votes in favor, approving the Blackfeet Water Compact and Blackfeet Water Rights Settlement Act.



The compact confirms and quantifies the Tribe’s water rights and also confirms its jurisdiction over those rights on the Reservation.



“This is a historic day for the Blackfeet people,” said Harry Barnes, chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. “All of the time and effort by Blackfeet staff and leaders over the past four decades was well worth it. The benefits of the water compact will be seen for generations to come.”



“My faith in the wisdom of the people’s vote has come to reality,” continued Barnes.



The Tribe’s approval was the final element needed for the compact to become effective. Montana ratified it in 2009 and Congress provided federal approval in December.



The compact will provide the Tribe with $422 million in federal funding and $49 million in state funding for water-related infrastructure projects on the Reservation. The money will be available to the Tribe over a number of years and will support projects such as new or improved irrigation systems, development of community water systems, development and management of fisheries, and land acquisition.



“I’m proud to be a part of an agreement that’s going to have long-lasting benefits for the Tribe and the Blackfeet people,” said Jerry Lunak, Water Resources Director of the Blackfeet Nation.



Next, the Blackfeet Nation will be working to fully implement the settlement, including development of a community-based plan for infrastructure projects and future development in communities with input from its tribal members



Additional information about the Blackfeet Water Compact and Settlement Act can be found at http://blackfeetnation.com/watercompact/ or on the Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Facebook page.