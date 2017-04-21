Cats defensive line aiming to be disruptive force - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats defensive line aiming to be disruptive force

BOZEMAN -

A good defense almost always starts up front. After taking a big step forward last season, the Montana State defensive line is hard at work trying to make this year even better. 

The Cats started and ended last season playing lights out on defense, but struggled in the middle, something they're looking to avoid this year.

"Instead of continuing to grow and everything, we felt like we were doing really good and we kind of felt comfortable," said Cats junior defensive lineman Zach Wright. "When you do something right, you really have to hold on to it."

The Cats return five of six players on their depth chart, including starters Wright and Derek Marks, and that experience has the defensive line motivated and focused on getting better.

"We're preparing for the fall," said Marks. "We're always preparing for the game. We're not just coming out here and wasting our time. We're investing our time and trying to get better."

Despite losing the magnetic personality of Matt Brownlow, the line feels there is no leadership void to fill, as they all share the same goal.

"It's not just one guy steering the ship," said Wright. "It's a whole bunch of guys together that have a vision and we're all moving towards it."

"Just playing consistent, continually improving, and getting after offenses in the Big Sky," said Marks. "Because defense wins championships, like they say. So we want to compete and get after it."

The Bobcats will wrap up spring football on Saturday in the Sonny Holland Classic at Bobcat Stadium, which can be seen live on SWX starting at noon.

    • Features

  • More Features
