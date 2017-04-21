Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Kelsi McEna - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.

“She changed our program, and she just has the ability to just change people and just bring out the best in everyone around her, which is amazing, and it’s just something as a coach, makes us want more kids like Kelsi in our gym.” says Big Sky High School volleyball coach Amy Roberts.

It was a senior project at Big Sky High School that brought Kelsi here, to Make a Wish Montana, where she eventually raised over seven thousand dollars.

“I really like kids, and I wanted to do something that would make someone happy. And I figured that these kids are going through a rough time, so I figured why not give them a chance, or help give a chance to children to just be happy.” says McEnaney

So Kelsi put on a bowling tournament and community funded silent auction. By the end of the event, she felt like she bowled a 300 in her fundraising efforts.

“To grant any wish would be ten thousand, and I thought, get half way there, that would be great. And to see the final number at $7,400, it was amazing. It made me really happy, because it means that I was more than successful with my project.” McEnaney says.

Douglas Koester, the President Of Make A Wish Montana, was impressed when the multi-sport high school senior came to him with her idea.

“I mean for a kid to reach back out and give to the community, and to help these kids that need help, need hope at a really critical time in their lives, it’s fantastic. She is a great kid. And I don’t know she actually realizes how much she is actually helping some kids that really need it. I hope she gets a chance to meet some of these kids.” Koester says

If you would like to get involved with Make A Wish Montana, you can visit their website at http://montana.wish.org/

