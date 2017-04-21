Trump Jr. Hamilton live stream - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump Jr. Hamilton live stream

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

It's going to be a busy couple of days for Donald Trump Junior and Greg Gianforte. Friday, they have three events in three different corners of Montana. Then they will have a fourth event in Bozeman Saturday evening.

Schedule listed below:

Friday | April 21, 2017 

Kalispell

Doors Open/Media: 1:30 PM
Rally Start: 2:00 PM

4426 Hwy 2 East Kalispell, Montana
(½ mile north of main airport entrance at gate 7)

Hamilton 

Doors Open/Media: 3:45 PM
Rally Start: 4:15 PM

First Interstate Center, 100 Fairgrounds Rd. Hamilton, MT 59840

Billings

Doors Open/Media: 7:30 PM
Rally Start: 8:00 PM 

Red Lion Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowne Lane, Billings MT

Saturday | April 22, 2017 

Bozeman 

Doors Open/Media: 7:15 PM
Rally Start: 7:45 PM 

Copper Spring Ranch Arena, 601 S. Pine Butte Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718

If you would like to reserve a spot at one of the events then click here

