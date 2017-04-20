Bozeman commissioner announces candidacy for Mayor of Bozeman

Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Mehl announced today that he is running for mayor of bozeman during this fall’s elections. If elected, Mehl would take the place of Mayor Carson Taylor who will be retiring.

Mehl says his top three priorities are maintaining Bozeman’s high quality of life, providing greater tax fairness for citizens and improving communication and outreach between city and government residents.

Mehl currently serves on the City Commission and works as the Policy Director at Headwaters Economics.

The election will take place in Novemember and Mehl hopes other candidates will come out to challenge him.