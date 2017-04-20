Bozeman commissioner announces candidacy for Mayor of Bozeman

An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
A celebration of life is scheduled for a fallen Missoula firefighter. 19-year-old Trenton Johnson was killed Wednesday by a snag while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.
A celebration of life is scheduled for a fallen Missoula firefighter. 19-year-old Trenton Johnson was killed Wednesday by a snag while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.
Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.
Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.
Teenager dies fighting a fire.
Teenager dies fighting a fire.
We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.
We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.