Cubs rescued by Montana Wildlife Center after losing mother

Two Black Bear cubs rescued in Montana after their mother was hit and killed by a car along Rogers Pass Tuesday.

Lisa Rhodin, Coordinator of the Montana Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, said the cubs are doing well considering they lost their mother just days ago.

"So they go through a mourning process. They go through an entire mourning process” said Rhodin.

A crew of wildlife experts is watching the cubs and even harvested a few items to make the young bruins feel at home in the new center.

"Our wardens are great. They collect hair samples from the female or whatever so the cubs can have something of mom's when they move in here,” said Rhodin.

Since the ultimate goal is to release the bears back into the wild, they try to minimize contact with humans.

"I have very few volunteers that are actually hands on with the bears. And we don't talk, don't make eye with contract them when were servicing them in the enclosures. We do everything we can to just disassociate ourselves from them, so they have the best chance to go out as wild bears,” said Rhodin.

The few volunteers who do have contact with the bears are feeding the infants formula and apple sauce.

The Staff at the center hopes to release these bears in spring or fall.