Gov. Bullock vetoes parks management bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock has vetoed four bills, including one that would have transferred authority of the state's park system to a volunteer board.



The governor also signed 21 other bills into law Thursday and sought changes to three others - including an amendatory veto issued for a bill Republicans said would keep Medicaid money from being shifted to other programs.



In his veto message, Bullock called the parks measure a well-intentioned proposal but said it would not be "an effective way to manager our parks." He said he would launch an initiative to address funding, operations and other challenges faced by the park system.



Among the bills the governor signed was a measure protecting public employees who allege governmental waste, fraud or abuse.

