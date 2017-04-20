Hospital: Seattle officer now serious but stable

SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Seattle (all times local):



3:55 p.m.



Hospital officials now say the more seriously wounded of two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in serious but stable condition.



Harborview Medical Center previously said the 30-year-old male was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.



Officials say the other officer shot, a 42-year-old woman, was saved by her bullet-proof vest, and that she's doing "quite well."



___



3 p.m.



Hospital officials say that contrary to earlier reports, one of the two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in critical condition.



Harborview Medical Center identified the shooting victims as a 42-year-old female officer who was listed in satisfactory condition and a 30-year-old male in critical condition.



The male officer's injuries are considered life-threatening.



Police officials and the Seattle Police Foundation previously reported that the injuries were minor.