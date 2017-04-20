Hospital: Seattle officer now serious but stable - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hospital: Seattle officer now serious but stable

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Seattle (all times local):
    
3:55 p.m.
    
Hospital officials now say the more seriously wounded of two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in serious but stable condition.
    
Harborview Medical Center previously said the 30-year-old male was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
    
Officials say the other officer shot, a 42-year-old woman, was saved by her bullet-proof vest, and that she's doing "quite well."
    
___
    
3 p.m.
    
Hospital officials say that contrary to earlier reports, one of the two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in critical condition.
    
Harborview Medical Center identified the shooting victims as a 42-year-old female officer who was listed in satisfactory condition and a 30-year-old male in critical condition.
    
The male officer's injuries are considered life-threatening.
    
Police officials and the Seattle Police Foundation previously reported that the injuries were minor.

