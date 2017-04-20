Kalispell hospital replacing old ALERT helicopter

With over sixty five hundred hours of flying time this year, Tagen Vine, President of Kalispell Regional Health Care Foundation tells us, “It’s time to replace this helicopter.”

Vine tells us the seventeen year old helicopter the hospital has, has to be replaced as soon as possible.

As of this April 24th, no air ambulances will be able to operate without special software called helicopter terrain and avoidance warning systems.

While the hospital’s current helicopter has that system, the problem arises when the helicopter needs to be grounded for maintenance.

The hospital is forced to rely on other helicopters in the state, some of which do not have that required software. Vine says, "The ones that we've leased in the past when the helicopter is down for maintenance, do not and will not have the new equipment required by the FAA."

And of course with a new helicopter comes new toys.

And pilot Daron Larsen is excited for those new updates which will keep the pilots and the patient safer, "There's going to be autopilot, moving map technology that will display our geographic location, the terrain the weather around us. So every little piece of technology adds to the safety of the flight."

The hospital is hoping for a new helicopter by this summer. Four million dollars will be the cost of the new helicopter, all coming from generous donations.