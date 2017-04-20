YMCA Riverbank Run ready for 45th year - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

YMCA Riverbank Run ready for 45th year

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Missoula's oldest footrace is back for its 45th year. The Missoula Family YMCA Riverbank Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

Participants can enter the 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, or all three races in the signature event, the Trifecta. 

All races will start at Higgins & Broadway, and finish along the riverfront trail in front of Boone & Crockett. The first starts at 9:00 am.

For more info or to register visit http://ymcamissoula.org/riverbank-run/ or call (406)721-9622.

The Riverbank Run is a community fundraising event, with all proceeds staying right here in Missoula to help provide healthy programs and services to all individuals and families in our community, regardless of their ability to pay.

Children in elementary school are invited to participate in the Good Food Store Grade School Challenge. The elementary school with the most race registrations receives a trophy.

This year’s event is expected to draw 2,000+ people.

