Whitehall man's gunshot injury self-inflicted

Law enforcement have found discovered the the gunshot wound a man sustained outside his Whitehall residence was self-inflicted.

The 24-year-old was charged with providing false reports to Law Enforcement.

The investigation uncovered the fact that the man shot himself in the upper chest area, but told law enforcement that another individual had shot him after stopping to speak with him and ask for directions to Twin Bridges.

He made an appearance in Jefferson County Justice Court before Judge Giulio and plead guilty to the charge.