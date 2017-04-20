French media report 2 police have been shot in Paris

PARIS (AP) - Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the French capital's grand Champs-Elysees.
French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard.
Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city's most iconic landmarks.
A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man's body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police
4/20/2017 1:35:50 PM (GMT -6:00)
An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
A celebration of life is scheduled for a fallen Missoula firefighter. 19-year-old Trenton Johnson was killed Wednesday by a snag while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
Teenager dies fighting a fire.
We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.
At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20.
The lightning caused Goat Creek Fire rapidly increased in size to 443 acres July 20.
