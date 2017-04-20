French media report 2 police have been shot in Paris - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

French media report 2 police have been shot in Paris

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the French capital's grand Champs-Elysees.
    
French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard.
    
Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city's most iconic landmarks.
    
A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man's body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/20/2017 1:35:50 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.