French media report 2 police have been shot in Paris

PARIS (AP) - Paris police are warning people to avoid the area around the French capital's grand Champs-Elysees.



French media are reporting that two police officers were shot Thursday on the famed shopping boulevard.



Many police vehicles can be seen on the avenue that passes many of the city's most iconic landmarks.



A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting, saw a man's body on the ground and the area was quickly evacuated by police

4/20/2017 1:35:50 PM (GMT -6:00)