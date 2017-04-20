Charter schools proposal gets debate in Montana Senate - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Charter schools proposal gets debate in Montana Senate

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has revived a charter schools bill that would sidestep the authority of school boards by establishing a new statewide commission.
    
Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, a Republican from Stevensville, won the barest support needed to move the bill out of the chamber's Education Committee. Representatives voted 26-24 Thursday to give the matter a hearing on the Senate floor.
    
Democratic Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy sponsored the bill, which the House approved in February.
    
Windy Boy says the measure is needed to give communities, especially those across tribal lands, more flexibility and choice in education.
    
But critics worry that the proposal could siphon money from the public school system and would not have the same level of standards and accountability required of traditional public schools.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

