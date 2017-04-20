I-90 fatal vehicle accident victim identified

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was struck by a semi on Interstate 90 and later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Sha’Del Hollis was struck by a semi after stepping in front of the vehicle on I-90 near the Belgrade interchange shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Montana highway patrol says Hollis moved from the shoulder of the eastbound lane and stopped in front of the semi. The driver of the semi tried slowing down. As the driver approached, the man turned and walked back to the shoulder. But the man was hit by the right front corner of the semi.

Hollis was declared brain dead at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, but his body was kept on life support to facilitate organ donation, which took place early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death while the Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.