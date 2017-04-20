Trump Jr. schedule for Montana visit

Donald J. Trump Jr. is visiting Montana to support Greg Gianforte during his run for Congress. He'll start in Kalispell on April 21 and make his way to Bozeman on Saturday, April 22.

ABC FOX Montana will provide a LIVE STREAM Friday at 4:15 PM.

Gianforte is running against Rob Quist after Ryan Zinke vacated his seat in Congress when he accepted Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of the Interior.

In one of Trump Jr. newsletters he said that Gianforte has been "a strong supporter of the Trump Movement."

Friday | April 21, 2017

Kalispell

Doors Open/Media: 1:30 PM

Rally Start: 2:00 PM



4426 Hwy 2 East Kalispell, Montana

(½ mile north of main airport entrance at gate 7)



Hamilton

Doors Open/Media: 3:45 PM

Rally Start: 4:15 PM

First Interstate Center, 100 Fairgrounds Rd. Hamilton, MT 59840



Billings

Doors Open/Media: 7:30 PM

Rally Start: 8:00 PM

Red Lion Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowne Lane, Billings MT



Saturday | April 22, 2017

Bozeman

Doors Open/Media: 7:15 PM

Rally Start: 7:45 PM

Copper Spring Ranch Arena, 601 S. Pine Butte Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718

