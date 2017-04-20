Trump Jr. schedule for Montana visit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump Jr. schedule for Montana visit

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Donald J. Trump Jr. is visiting Montana to support Greg Gianforte during his run for Congress. He'll start in Kalispell on April 21 and make his way to Bozeman on Saturday, April 22.

Gianforte is running against Rob Quist after Ryan Zinke vacated his seat in Congress when he accepted Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of the Interior. 

In one of Trump Jr. newsletters he said that Gianforte has been "a strong supporter of the Trump Movement." 

Friday | April 21, 2017 

Kalispell

Doors Open/Media: 1:30 PM
Rally Start: 2:00 PM

4426 Hwy 2 East Kalispell, Montana
(½ mile north of main airport entrance at gate 7)

Hamilton 

Doors Open/Media: 3:45 PM
Rally Start: 4:15 PM

First Interstate Center, 100 Fairgrounds Rd. Hamilton, MT 59840

Billings

Doors Open/Media: 7:30 PM
Rally Start: 8:00 PM 

Red Lion Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowne Lane, Billings MT

Saturday | April 22, 2017 

Bozeman 

Doors Open/Media: 7:15 PM
Rally Start: 7:45 PM 

Copper Spring Ranch Arena, 601 S. Pine Butte Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718
 

