Grand opening for Butte's new water treatment plant

BUTTE -

Wednesday, a ribbon ceremony was held for Butte's $30 million water treatment plant.

Governor Steve Bullock joined state and local officials in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Basin Creek Water Treatment Plant.

Several Butte locals were able to take a tour and to see how everything operates.

ABC FOX Montana learned from the plant that there is a special ceramic membrane filter system which helps provide the cleanest drinking water butte has ever tasted.

Governor Bullock reminds locals that clean water is vital and shouldn't be taken for granted.

"We should not take clean water or our access to that water up for granted. It really is essential to the health and safety of Montana people. It's a precious resource that we need to always be protecting,” said Bullock.

The funding for the new water plant was made possible through the Natural Resource Damage Program, Butte Natural Resource Council and the Upper Clark Fork Restoration Council.

