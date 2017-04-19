Update on Whitehall Shooting

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a possible male suspect in the recent Whitehall shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said the victim is a 24-year-old male from Whitehall.

The victim was outside his residence and an unknown vehicle pulled up and shot him late Saturday night.

Doolittle said the victim was shot in the upper chest area and sent to St. James Healthcare.

He also said no one else was hurt during the incident.

“It was just him. I don't believe at this point there is danger to the public at all,” said Doolittle.

The sheriff said they don't have an exact description of the vehicle yet.

However, once they do, he said they plan to release that information to the public to help find the shooter.

As for now, the investigation is still ongoing.