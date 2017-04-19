Orphaned bear cubs sent to wildlife center - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Orphaned bear cubs sent to wildlife center


By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Montana game wardens captured two bear cubs who were orphaned after the mother black bear was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

It happened yesterday on Highway 200 near Rogers Pass.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden says that the cubs ran from the accident, but found later today in their den.

The bears will be taken to FWP's wildlife center in Helena.

