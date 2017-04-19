Hollywood actress plans for Montana political visit via Twitter

MISSOULA- It seems there will be a little bit of Hollywood in Montana next week....

Actress, Alyssa Milano made a declaration on her twitter account by replying to a fan about her interest and participation in politics.

She took to her social media account to say she will be traveling to Montana to 'campaign' “next week” likely to throw her support for the democrats.

The details of when and where are still unknown.

But Milano has been outspoken on social media about the Montana race for congress--even highlighting a recent Huffington Post article, that can be found HERE.

ABC FOX Montana did reach out to her agent, but have yet to hear back about any appearance details.

We also reached out to the Montana Democratic Party who would not confirm any details.