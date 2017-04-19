Western Montana Fair to be free-admission

The Fair Event Committee and Board of County Commissioners are cutting the $6 admission charge to open the gates to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status.

The Committee expects this to increase access and attendance for the event.

"From the first touch of a lamb’s wool to a first kiss on the Ferris wheel, the Fair is a rite of passage Montana families cherish. As we pass the hundred-year tradition to the next generation, let’s honor and grow the inclusive spirit of the Fair," Events Manager Tom Aldrich writes in his release to County Commissioners.

Free-admission will not only expand who is able to attend, but create a better experience for fair stakeholders. Aldrich gives an example of 4-H parents who've spent thousands on livestock and will now no longer need to buy tickets just to deliver animals and children to the exhibits.

Additionally this move should simplify staff requirements and save expenses, liability and time. Missoula County spends about $10,400 to pay the 27 temporary gate staff and another $4,500 to pay Fair and Human Resources staff.

Aldrich says in the release, "It is a tremendous undertaking to hire and coordinate so many people, and staff would use the time saved to focus on improving the quality of the Fair’s programming and implementing new ideas. Paid gate staff would be replaced with volunteers to provide information, schedules, and head counts."

As for making up the six-figure revenue of the fair, event planners are looking to make up the return in other ways. Concessions and carnival sales will be increased, it's believed, due to the expected increase in attendance.

The Committee says it's confident it can fill the $47,000 gap through these methods and along with sponsorships.

The fair takes place August 8 - 13.