Sheriff's Office investigates shooting of Whitehall man - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sheriff's Office investigates shooting of Whitehall man

Posted: Updated:
Whitehall -

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday night outside of him home on the east end of town. 

Undersheriff Mike Johnson the investigation is ongoing and they do not have a suspect's name at this time.

The man, who's name is not being released yet, was shot in his upper shoulder. He was transferred to St. James Hospital in Butte.

No one else was hut.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.