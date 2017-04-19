Report: Wildfire smoke significantly lowers Montana air quality

For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
BOZEMAN- A small passenger plane has crash landed on a field near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Thursday.
BOZEMAN- A small passenger plane has crash landed on a field near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Thursday.
Teenager dies fighting a fire.
Teenager dies fighting a fire.
A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.
A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.