Stop lights without power in Hamilton

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The power is out throughout parts of Hamilton, which has affected several of the stop lights in town. 

The Ravalli County Sheriff Office is asking residences to drive with caution. All vehicles must stop at the intersection and yield to the vehicle on the right. 

