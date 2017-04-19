Schools look to voters to make up for state budget cuts

Ballots went out this week for several school districts across the state that look to voters in a May election to make up for budget cuts at a state level.

In 2014, the Office of Public Instruction says districts budgeted $7,257 per student. There's 144,532 students enrolled in K-12 public education across that the state so that comes out to be $1,048,690,000 needed in funding.

Unlike other states, Montana's school funding is dependent on two sources: the state and local tax payers.

According to OPI, 42% of their funding is from the state, 26% from local property taxes, and the rest from other sources.

Under Montana law, state funding is based off an inflationary factor. Missoula County Public Schools were expecting to receive a 1.37 percent increase, however due to revenue challenges, they'll only get a 0.5 percent increase.

Now, they are relying even more on tax payers so they can continue to offer programming of the 21st century and staffing for growing enrollment numbers.

"Since today, our elementary school district enrollment has increased by 461 students so in order to continue to staff to meet accreditation standards and in order to provide the programming and materials for that increased student enrollment, it's important we increase that budget capacity." says MCPS Superintendent Mark Thanes. .

MCPS is asking voters to approve a levy for $805,000 to increase their general fund. That would increases property taxes by $10 a year for a home valued at $100,000.

This levy is unlike the one voters passed in 2015, which went towards facility renovations.

It will be the first time in five years Missoula is running this type of operations mill levy election. Funds will go towards current and new teacher salaries as the district works to address those growing enrollment numbers.

Without the levy, Thane says they would have to make some big adjustments.

"It would result in some areas where our class sizes would have to increase, the levels of support would be decreased, and we would fail to meet accreditation standards in some areas. We haven't identified specific programs or specific staff areas that we would cut," says Thane.

Even if it does pass, Thane say there are still some challenges ahead. Some areas of the budget will experience reductions and funds will be reallocated so they can continue to support the staffing they need given the enrollment increases

Bozeman Public Schools are asking voters to approve a $200,000 levy for elementary schools and a $125,000 levy for high schools. The two combined would mean an additional $3 for homeowners.

Billings also has two big money levies, $1.3 million for elementary schools and $1.2 million for high schools. That would increase homeowners property taxes by $15 a year.

Ballots are mail-in and are due back by 8 p.m. on May 2nd.