Opening Day for Montana Little League

It’s that time of year again: The smell of hot dogs and popcorn.

Opening day of Little League, and all across Western Montana kids are suiting up and hitting the field.

Okay, it's more like the smell of juice boxes and Rice Krispy treats -- thanks, team-moms, by the way!

It is a little chilly out there this time of year, but the kids are pretty much impervious to the cold, they're just excited to play ball.

ABC FOX Montana’s David Winter is manager of the Washington Nationals - - the 7 and 8 year old version, that is. He has all the kids create TV names, so when they're announced by guys like Shaun Rainey, he can say, “Bruiser Braxton hits it sharply to left…”, or “Awesome Austin throws it to Jackhammer Jaden, making the play at second…”

Coach Dave says he’s really proud of all the boys, the Nationals and the rest of the Little Leaguers who leave it all on the field every game, playing their little hearts out.

Congratulations guys, great start to the season!