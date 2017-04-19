Lose That Winter Weight - Week 6

It’s been a good week for David in his Lose That Winter Weight series, where he's taking you along on his journey to get into shape for the summer.

And while his partner-in-health, Aubrey Nielsen with U-104.5/JACK 105.9, also had a good workout week, the scale was not as kind to her.

"Alright, go ahead, hop on," says Shania Parker, Aubrey’s FUEL Fitness trainer, as she points to the scale.

Aubrey up a pound.

"Definitely disappointed,” says Aubrey. “Would love to have seen some pounds drop with everything I’ve been doing."

But apparently there are some things beyond Aubrey’s control.

"You retain a lot of water when you are on your period,” says Shania. “And you'll see an increase in weight and it's really frustrating, because you'll see all these changes, and then the scale says something completely different."

And then it's David’s turn on the scale.

"Are you ready for me?" says David.

"Yes I’m ready, jump on," says Shania

Down a couple of pounds.

"I know we're not supposed to focus so much on just the pounds,” says David. “But I have to admit, it feels great."

One of David’s secrets, he says, is not eating if he’s not hungry.

"And I think that has a lot to do with why I’m losing weight. Also, the workout," says David.

"I would hope!” says Jacob Levin, David’s FUEL Fitness personal trainer. “Otherwise, I wonder why I am here!”

"I wonder as well," jokes David.

"Thanks!" says Jacob.

With that, it's back to work.

As David looks like he’s about to pass-out on the rowing machine, Jacob says, “Someday one of my clients is going to climb off that thing and punch me right in the face."

"That day may come sooner than you think," says David, breathing heavily.

David is now down 13 pounds in six weeks, which is a little better than two pounds a week. If all goes as planned, this rate will get him to his goal of losing 30 pounds in three months.

And, as always, you can play along.

Every week ABC FOX Montana is giving away a free month-long membership to FUEL Fitness in Butte, Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell Click on “Lose That Winter Weight from the abcfoxmontana.com home page to enter to win!