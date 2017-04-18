Trump administration says Iran complying with nuclear deal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trump administration says Iran complying with nuclear deal

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has notified Congress that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama, and it has extended the sanctions relief given to the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its atomic program.
    
However, in a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan sent late Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the administration has undertaken a full review of the agreement to evaluate whether continued sanctions relief is in the national interest. Tillerson notes that Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terrorism and that President Donald Trump had ordered the review with that in mind.
    
The certification of Iran's compliance, which must be sent to Congress every 90 days, is the first issued by the Trump administration.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Zuckerberg at center of Glacier National Park controversy

    Zuckerberg at center of Glacier National Park controversy

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:50:23 GMT

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

  • Greyback Forestry comments on death of firefighter Trenton Johnson

    Greyback Forestry comments on death of firefighter Trenton Johnson

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:29:06 GMT

    Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest. 

    Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest. 

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Plane crash lands near Bozeman airport, no one injured

    Plane crash lands near Bozeman airport, no one injured

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:31:21 GMT

    BOZEMAN- A small passenger plane has crash landed on a field near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Thursday.

    BOZEMAN- A small passenger plane has crash landed on a field near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Thursday.

  • Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

    Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:37:33 GMT

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

  • Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

    Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:48:03 GMT

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.