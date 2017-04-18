EPA seeks to derail cleanup of coal power plant pollution - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

EPA seeks to derail cleanup of coal power plant pollution

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and SAM HANANEL
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is once again seeking to scuttle cuts to pollution from coal-fired power plants.
    
The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals. The agency said it wants to review the restrictions, which are already in effect. A hearing over the rules is set for May.
    
It is the latest in a string of moves by President Donald Trump's appointees to help companies that profit from burning of fossil fuels. Last week EPA administrator Scott Pruitt announced he would rewrite Obama-era rules limiting water pollution from power plants.
    
Coal burned to generate electricity is the nation's largest source of mercury pollution, which can harm the development of children's brains.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

