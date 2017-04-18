Governor, GOP negotiating deal on tax bills in final days

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock is negotiating with Republican Senate leaders in the final days of the legislative session to pass tax credit and tax cut measures that he favors.



Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas says GOP lawmakers want an agreement from the Democratic governor to allow some of their favored legislation to become law in exchange.



Bullock spokeswoman Ronja Abel said Tuesday that the governor is advocating for bills that would give an earned income tax credit for the working poor, tax credits for businesses that employ new apprentices and tax cuts for new or expanding businesses.



The Senate gave initial approval to the two tax credit bills on Tuesday. The tax cut measure previously failed to advance from the Senate Taxation Committee.



Thomas declined to say what measures the Republicans are pushing for in exchange.

